The 17-year-old Colombian player put on the albiceleste shirt with the name and number of the Argentine captain to witness the match between Argentina and Croatia for one of the semifinals in Qatar. Will he be in the final against France?
They call him the jewel, he is a revelation and a figure of Deportivo Cali and the national team of his country. She had a 2022 where he was the protagonist with the sub-17, sub-20 and the oldest. She played and excelled in the Copa América Femenina and the U-17 World Cup in India. She was chosen as the best player in the senior continental tournament, she came second in the world championship and was also a gold booty in India. She was chosen by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) as the best under-20 player in the world. She also appeared on the list of the best senior players in the world and ranked seventh, while Alexia Putellas took the recognition.
Last Tuesday the young soccer player was in the stands of the Lusail stadium, witnessing the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup where Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 with goals from Messi and two from Julián Álvarez. There, in the middle of the festivities, Linda put on the Argentine captain’s shirt and celebrated the victory. “The meaning of being able to watch Leo play is incredible,” she said in her Instagram post.
Along with Linda Caicedo, other players from the Colombian women’s team such as Carolina Arias, Tatiana Ariza, Elexa Marie Bahr and Jorelyn Carabalí are also in Qatar.
There are still no certainties in the future of the Colombian, although Barcelona already made public its interest in the jewel of Deportivo Cali during the visit to Colombia of the president of the Blaugrana club, Joao Laporta. “We have liked Linda Caicedo for a long time, perhaps three years ago, she is a very young player, but she has stood out and is very good. We have her on our target,” she said then.
But the player born in Villa Gorgona is also loved by Real Madrid and by some clubs in the professional women’s league in the United States, where Linda could develop her university career.
