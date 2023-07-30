Sunday, July 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo excites Colombia: see her great goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo excites Colombia: see her great goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup

Close


Close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Linda Caicedo, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The jewel scored a great goal. Colombia beats Germany for the first time in a Senior World Cup.

Linda Caicedo is homeless. The jewel of Real Madrid scored this Sunday, at minute 52, the goal that is giving Colombia partial victory against Germany in the Women’s World Cup.

See also  Fico Gutiérrez, the right path for the presidential elections in Colombia

(LIVE | Colombia beats Germany: follow the minute by minute of the Women’s World Cup)

Great goal by Linda Caicedo

Photo:

Dan Himbrechts. efe

In an admirable presentation by Colombia, in which the defensive line has shown a solidity that has allowed it to keep zero in the goal, Linda Caicedo was in charge of giving the first stitch.

The jewel of the team, who is playing his first World Cup for seniors after what he experienced in the Under-17 and Under-20, scored the goal in minute 52 that is giving Colombia the victory.

With an incredible play on the left edge of the German area, Caicedo managed to avoid the rival mark and define with great precision.

(In addition: Colombia Selection gives new impetus to the fight of the Women’s League).

‘Pure Colombian talent’

Caicedo’s goal, when the game is not over yet, arouses praise from Fifa.

“Pure talent”, said the body that governs world football on its Twitter account with a Colombian flag.

More news

SPORTS

See also  Germany exceeds 200,000 daily coronavirus infections for the first time

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Linda #Caicedo #excites #Colombia #great #goal #Germany #Womens #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sampdoria: “Appeal against mutuality imposed by the restructuring agreement but we are in line with Balata”

Sampdoria: "Appeal against mutuality imposed by the restructuring agreement but we are in line with Balata"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result