Linda Caicedo excites Colombia: see her great goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup

The jewel of Real Madrid scored this Sunday, at minute 52, the goal that is giving Colombia partial victory against Germany in the Women's World Cup.

Great goal by Linda Caicedo

Photo: Dan Himbrechts. efe

In an admirable presentation by Colombia, in which the defensive line has shown a solidity that has allowed it to keep zero in the goal, Linda Caicedo was in charge of giving the first stitch.

The jewel of the team, who is playing his first World Cup for seniors after what he experienced in the Under-17 and Under-20, scored the goal in minute 52 that is giving Colombia the victory.

With an incredible play on the left edge of the German area, Caicedo managed to avoid the rival mark and define with great precision.

‘Pure Colombian talent’

Caicedo’s goal, when the game is not over yet, arouses praise from Fifa.

“Pure talent”, said the body that governs world football on its Twitter account with a Colombian flag.

