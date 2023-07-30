Linda Caicedo excites Colombia: see her great goal vs. Germany in the Women’s World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo, in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
The jewel scored a great goal. Colombia beats Germany for the first time in a Senior World Cup.
Linda Caicedo is homeless. The jewel of Real Madrid scored this Sunday, at minute 52, the goal that is giving Colombia partial victory against Germany in the Women’s World Cup.
(LIVE | Colombia beats Germany: follow the minute by minute of the Women’s World Cup)
Great goal by Linda Caicedo
In an admirable presentation by Colombia, in which the defensive line has shown a solidity that has allowed it to keep zero in the goal, Linda Caicedo was in charge of giving the first stitch.
The jewel of the team, who is playing his first World Cup for seniors after what he experienced in the Under-17 and Under-20, scored the goal in minute 52 that is giving Colombia the victory.
With an incredible play on the left edge of the German area, Caicedo managed to avoid the rival mark and define with great precision.
(In addition: Colombia Selection gives new impetus to the fight of the Women’s League).
‘Pure Colombian talent’
Caicedo’s goal, when the game is not over yet, arouses praise from Fifa.
“Pure talent”, said the body that governs world football on its Twitter account with a Colombian flag.
🤩 WHAT A GREAT GOAL YOU MADE, CUTE! 👏 🇨🇴
— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) July 30, 2023
