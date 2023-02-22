The Colombian women Linda Caicedo He turns 18 of age this Wednesday. And just when she celebrates her 18th birthday, the greatest gift she will receive is an award for her brilliant career, despite her young age: the best player in the Copa América for women and a reference in the Colombia selection travels to sign his contract with Real Madrid, according to the newspaper El País de Cali.

Almost in silence, the white team, which is just beginning its journey in women’s football, secured the Colombian jewel and beat Barcelona, ​​the Spanish League champion more than once, which had shown its interest for several months for hiring the former América and Cali player.

Heading to Madrid

Linda was in full swing with the Colombia women’s team preparing the World Cup: this Tuesday he started against Mexico in the last game in the Women’s Revelations Cup.

He scored the game-winning goal against Nigeria on Saturday. From Mexican soil, it was expected that she would travel to Spain to sign her contract and that she would be presented on Friday with her new shirt. What better gift for Linda, when she comes of age.

Now, Linda is heading towards Spain. As it became known on Tuesday, the player was leaving for Madrid to present her medical tests with the white club, which has not yet made her arrival official.

On her social networks, Linda appears in her profile photo dressed in white and shares videos from an airport, together with her representative, with comments about his 18th birthday.



Linda Caicedo’s 2022 was frantic. She had an important participation in the three categories of the Colombian Women’s National Team. With the Sub-20, she reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup. With the seniors, in addition to being the most outstanding player in the Copa América, she was runner-up and helped qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, her next great showcase. And with the Sub-17 she reached the final of the World Cup.

