This Monday the 67th edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. The Colombian women Linda Caicedo is one of the players nominated to win the prize in the female branch, The star of the Colombian National Team dreams of making history among the best in the world.

The 18-year-old soccer player has fallen in love with soccer with her dribbles and her goals with the National Team shirt in the Women’s World Cup and with Real Madrid in the Spanish League and the Women’s Champions League.

Caicedo is among the finalists to win the 2023 Ballon d’Or, although she will have to compete against world stars like the Spanish ones. Aitana Bonmatí and Olga Carmona; the Brazilian Debinha and the English Rachel Daly.

Linda has her place secured alongside Jude Bellingham

Although Linda Caicedo’s presence at the Ballon d’Or ceremony is not completely confirmed, everything seems to indicate that the Colombian will be at the event that steals all eyes in the world of football.

The woman from Cali would have left the concentration of the Colombian women’s national team in the United States to travel to Paris, France and be at the awards gala.

In the last few hours, an image was leaked that fills Colombian fans with joy. Linda Caicedo has her place secured at the Théâtre du Châtelet, His chair is already marked with his name and he will sit with the current star of the men’s Real Madrid, the Englishman Jude Bellingham.

Schedule and TV channel to watch the Ballon d’Or gala

The event organized by France Football magazine It will start at 12 noon (Colombian time) and will be broadcast live on ESPNso it can also be seen online on the Star+ digital platform.

