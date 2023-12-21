Linda Caicedo He dazzled the world of football with his exquisite talent with the ball. The 18-year-old player is the first Colombian to be nominated for the award The Best feminine delivered by the Fifa.

It may be of interest to you: Junior would have beaten Millonarios for a stellar signing: the details

The Caleña, who commanded the Colombia selection In his best participation in a World Cup, he reached the quarterfinals of the championship in New Zealand and Australia, compete against two champion players with Spain: Aitana Bonmatí and Jenni Hermoso.

Madrid November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino face Chelsea for the Champions League. photo Alenandro Matías / Kronos Photo: Milton Díaz / El Tiempo

I think we must learn, Colombian football must grow, but we gave what was achieved, with the resources and support

Taking advantage of the fact that she is one of the finalists for the prestigious award, Fifa revealed an exclusive interview with the Colombian who has just recovered from an ankle injury and reappeared this Wednesday in Real Madrid's women's defeat (0-1) against Paris.

The Cali native told details of how she experienced her participation in a World Cup with the Colombian jersey: “When you are in a World Cup, in that instance (quarterfinals), you never want to lose, you want to take your team to the top. I thought a lot in my teammates who may be on their way out and it hurts to want something and not get it. That was my sadness at staying there. Today I see it as an experience, I think we must learn, Colombian football must grow, but we gave as much as we could. was achieved, with the resources and support.

In addition, she remembered the great goal she scored against Germany, which was chosen as the best of the entire tournament: “Everyone has their beginnings (in the neighborhood), I am lucky to have that, to go out and play in my neighborhood, to play with boys. It was a very good complement. I feel that I carry it, it is not something that I practice, it simply grew in me and I will carry it as long as football allows me (…) I was born in Villa Gorgona and it is something that I will carry wherever and that identifies me.”

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

We know the talent we have, the great players and the growth, but we need support from the managers

And she added about her experience at the World Cup: “I had a lot of fun, I lived it that way. I shouldn't have had any pressure, I know how old I am, that way I have more fun. We have a very united group with many experienced players. I know the fight they made to make football grow. They contribute their grain of sand to the young women; I learned to fight until I achieved it. “Now we have a task of not letting everything fall and continuing to grow.”

On the other hand, he pointed out that the Colombian National Team has great talent to exploit and sent a clear message to the directors of Colombian soccer so that women's soccer in the country improves.

Also: Tragedy: soccer team goalkeeper and coach die after brutal accident

“We have a lot of fun in the dressing room, in the hotel, with music. Smiling, that's what it's all about. Being there is a clear example of enjoying football (…) Many things. We know the talent we have, the great players and growth, but we need support from the managers. They contribute little by little, but as a player you always want to win and I hope that our football changes, that our league improves and that everything is a good complement,” explained Linda.

Linda Caicedo, from the Colombian National Team.

Linda made it clear that her next goal will be the Under 20 Women's World Cup that will take place in Colombia. “I hope it happens. It is an illusion to play a World Cup in my country, I know it will be unforgettable and I hope I am given the opportunity… The fact that it will be in Colombia, that my family will be there, many people supporting us and It serves for our women's football so that it continues to grow, make it more attractive and make people realize how wonderful our country is.

We tell you: Chilling story: exNBA confesses that he strangled a woman and buried her

On the other hand, he spoke about his signing with the Real Madrid women's team and pointed out that it is a dream to wear the jersey of one of the biggest teams in the world.

“We see our own work, we do not seek to equal or surpass other teams. We want to grow. It is a big club that deserves titles. The men's club already does it and the women's team must do it. “We are growing and obviously eager to start winning.”.

Linda Caicedo aimed high and made it clear that her dream is to win The Best award for the best player in the world: “As a player I always want to reach the top. That collective part is important, but getting noticed in the individual part is also good “Being nominated with them is a dream, it is an emotion that has no explanation. This makes me grow.”

But he clarified that Aitana Bonmatí is a serious competitor: “Aitana has earned it (the best in the world award). Today she is her for what she has done, for the great campaign. She has an incredible game and vision, she is capable of doing many things very naturally. “He is an innate talent and I feel that it comes very easily to him.”.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO