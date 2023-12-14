Linda Caicedo He had a dream 2023 and the Fifa rewarded her performance by nominating her for the award TheBest. The 18-year-old forward is part of the shortlist of three finalists who will compete for the award that will be presented on January 15 of next year.

It may be of interest to you: Junior champion: this is how the places in Conmebol tournaments were distributed

This Thursday Fifa announced the players who will compete in the most coveted individual game and Linda Caicedo She is one of the protagonists. She was nominated along with the Spanish Jennifer Hermoso and Aitana Bonmatí, world champions with their national team in Australia and New Zealand 2023.

The three finalists for 'The Best' award are now known. 🇪🇸 Aitana Bonmatí

🇪🇸 Jenni Hermoso

🇨🇴 Linda Caicedo For you, who should be the winner? 👇 pic.twitter.com/K1UIUb8cbS — Relay (@relevo) December 14, 2023

The Cali native is tasting the honeys of success in women's soccer; at her young age she is considered one of the greatest promises in soccer. Her performances in the World Cup with the Colombian National Team and his game in the real Madrid has captivated and delighted fans, journalists and experts.

Read here: Freddy Guarín reunited with James Rodríguez, like in the old days

It is not the first important award that Linda has fought for, this year she was part of the women's Ballon d'Or gala and was chosen as the ninth best player in the world.

Besides, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFHHS for its acronym in English) nominated her for the award of the best player on the planet and she is also part of the nominees for the U-20 award.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO