Linda Caicedo is ‘winning’ the hearts of the fans of the real Madrid with his great talent and performance on the Spanish pitches, where He has managed to discredit several fans who follow women’s football in Europe.

The 18-year-old Colombian has managed, little by little, to earn a place in the coach’s starting team Alberto Torilsince his arrival on Spanish soil just three months ago, Linda has become a key piece of the merengue scheme who is fighting for important titles this season.

And it is that the best player in America, according to Conmebol, is very close to winning her first cup with the Real Madrid jacket and dreams of lifting her first title on the old continent.

The player of the Colombia Women’s National Team She is one of the most responsible for Real Madrid’s qualification to the Copa de la Reina, with her goal at minute 100 of extra time against Villarreal, the forward he is earning a place in the history of the merengue club who wants at all costs to consecrate champion this season.

Key preparation for the Queen’s Cup

And it is that Linda Caicedo could achieve a title that James Rodríguez could not achieve In the seasons that she was in the Madrid capital, the young player is close to being crowned in the Copa de la Reina this season and she only has two games left to do so.

The Colombian will have one of the biggest challenges of her short sports career next Wednesday May 24 at 2:00 pm (Colombian time), when Real Madrid measure their forces at the Athletic Bilbao Club, game corresponding to the semifinal of the Copa de la Reina.

If they qualify for the next round, the team from the cafeteria will have to wait for a rival from the clash between Alhama and Atlético de Madrid (second semifinal of the women’s tournament) to define the champion of a championship that is arousing passion in Spanish fans.

