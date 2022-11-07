Linda Caicedo does not want to be runner-up: head to head for the Globe Soccer Awards

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia's second goal against Costa Rica.
John Paul Wheel. TIME
Linda Caicedo celebrates Colombia’s second goal against Costa Rica.
The Colombian opts for the award for Best Player of the year.
November 07, 2022, 08:37 AM
Linda Caycedo continue with your splendid 2022. He has just come from the U-17 World Cup, where he was a great figure for the Colombian National Team in obtaining the subtitle, and he is going for more.
The Colombian player was already included among the 10 finalists who continue to opt for the award.
Compete with the Spanish Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas, the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2022; the British Lucy Broze and Beth Mead, the Brazilian Debinha, the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg, the Australian Sam Kerr, the American Catarina Macario and the Argentine, Yamila Rodríguez.
for now, second
The Colombian lives a head to head with the Spanish Alexia Putellas, alternating the first place.
That is why the player herself asked on her social networks that there be a new impulse to be able to aspire to keep the prize.
“It seems that this time it will not be possible either, I am second in the Globe Soccer. Shall we give it one last push?” He says on the Twitter account in a message on Sunday.
On Monday morning, Linda takes first place with 43.40% of the votes. Putellas is at 39.10%.
Fans can continue to vote for Linda on the official Globe Soccer Awards website until November 11, when voting closes. In addition to the votes, a specialized jury will also be deliberating.
Linda was a figure in the Colombian National Team, the sub-20 and the sub-17.
It seems that this time it won’t be possible either, I’m second in the Globe Soccer ⚽️ Shall we give it one last push? 🙋 vote on the official website: https://t.co/VxkkL8jQLk leave your Like ♥ and Retweet 🔃 for greater dissemination. Blessings! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zI6TtXEILo
– Linda Caicedo (@Linda_Caicedo11) November 6, 2022
SPORTS
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 08:37 AM
