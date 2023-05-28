Linda Caicedo did what she could. This Saturday, the jewel of Colombian football was the protagonist of the first Real Madrid women’s final in its entire history. to your regret, the white team fell on penalties to Atlético de Madrid in the final of the Copa de la Reina. Caicedo, barely 18 years old, set up the assist for the ‘merengues’ second goal.

Linda Caicedo tried

Linda Caicedo, in action.

The women’s Real Madrid went from less to more at the start of their first final. With the impulse of the weight of the team’s shield, and with the encouragement that his foray into the women’s branch has given him, the set of Spanish coach Alberto Toril came out onto the grass of the Municipal Butarque stadium, in Leganés.

In the first twenty minutes, the domain was Atlético de Madrid. After a save in minute 14 to the Argentine Estefanía Banini, the ‘merengue’ goalkeeper Misa Fernández was already a figure. Until then, the presence of Linda Caicedo, very close to the left of the entrance, was barely felt on the field, since her team did not take the ball. However, in the 34th minute, after a corner kick from a counter-attack, the turning point came.



After a cross from the right by the Scottish Caroline Weir, the French Sandie Toletti jumped more than all and in the middle of the area hit a header that put Real Madrid ahead.



At the end of the first half, Linda Caicedo had her first clear option in the game. To his regret, the shot went over the crossbar. But the match would give him revenge.

Assistance from Linda Caicedo

Photo: ALEJANDRO MATÍAS / KRONOS AGENCY

In the second half, Real Madrid extended its authority. Although not entirely effective, Linda Caicedo’s team owned the ball most of the time. The first warning came from the Scottish Weir, in the 49th minute. But the real danger came in the 56th minute. And all, at the feet of Linda Caicedo.

After a short corner kick, from the left, Caicedo dribbled to open up the space needed to launch a cross. From the right, with great precision, the young Colombian assisted the Spanish Ivana Andrés, who made it 2-0 with a header.

In the final stretch, Atlético de Madrid was close to discounting in minute 79, but the African Rasheedat Busayo Ajibade failed to make the option. Participated in a couple more plays, Linda Caicedo came out in minute 82 with signs of fatigue.

In the 89th minute, after a pass from Banini, the Spanish striker Lucía Moral scored the discount for Atlético. Then, at the last minute, the Argentine Estefanía Banini, with a magnificent free kick, scored the agonizing equalizer that forced overtime.

Outcome

In the 30 minutes of extra time, Real Madrid had the clearest. However, it seemed that everything was destined for penalties, as the wear and tear was evident in all the players.

in penaltiesthe Real Madrid players lost 1-3.

