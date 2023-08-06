Linda Caicedo he loses his smile and Colombia panics. limp against Morocco, he asks the doctors for help against Germany, he faints in training and that heart that races in Australia it is a flutter that is felt 14,000 kilometers away. Her country suffers for her, with her.

She is the star not only of the national team but also of the Senior Women’s World Cup, who never spoke of Martha, Popp, Putellas or Morgan or Kerr with the assiduity with which she wonders about the author of two beautiful goals – the one who he made to Germany is in the race as the best in the Cup– and the promise come true at just 18 years of age.

the great figure

In each press conference there is an international journalist who mentions her, who wants to know about her health, who doubts, like all Colombians.

And while the response was always an urgent message of reassurance, the evidence is an inevitable red flag. Linda fainted in training before the match against the Germans, clutched her chest, dropped to the grass and forced a rush from the medical staff, from side to side of the pitch, and a quick reaction from the players to surround her and avoid the uncomfortable taking of the cameras and the alarm from the press, to verify that she was only exhausted, tired.

About what? That day of the intense solo that accompanied the practice, of the resounding debut against Korea (2-0) with a goal of his, but at the end of the overwhelming reality of knowing that he was a world figure. “A burnout… nothing to worry about, said the technician Nelson Abbey.

second episode

But the second game in Sydney arrived and then panic quickly rose through the stands, all painted yellow, which minutes before had gone crazy because of the great goal of the 1-0 partial.

Linda and her face against the grass, immobile, the doctors in the race again, the cameras of the official transmission petrified by the situation of the attacker.

Again, more motivation than anything else, and she, standing on the line and already recovered, just waved her hands to authorize her return. Another scare, happily to no avail.

This time the technical assistant Angelo Marsiglia He spoke from his heart: “Nothing to be alarmed about. Just tired, suffocating, she felt a little acceleration in her heart rate, but it wasn’t for the elderly. In fact, she comes out, decides to continue and that’s how the game ends, ”she said at the press conference after the 2-1 victory against the Germans.

Only this time the concern was not only for her country but for herself. She requested, and her wish was granted, a more exhaustive examination of that hunch that was no longer habitual. And that was how, in Perth, She was taken to a hospital for medical examinations.

The generic message of calm was no longer enough when his absence was noticed in practice against Morocco and then the coach Abadía had to detail what was done with his stellar attacker.

“We want her to be okay and for her to know that she’s okay. She underwent a Holter (test that determines how the heart responds to normal activity), an X-ray and some tests seeking the peace of the player ”. Are we calm with that heart? They asked him after the 1-0 defeat. “We are all calm,” she said, finally smiling again. The soul, back to the body.

The cost of success



Why is Linda’s heart racing? Because it’s unavoidable. Because being champion and goalscorer in the League at the age of 15 for the first time (with América), repeating with the backyard rival (Deportivo Cali), receiving a cancer diagnosis and rising to be the best player in the Copa América, the great star of the U-17 World Cup final, the revelation of the U-20 and the brilliant signing of Real Madrid without even having fulfilled the majority , all in the same year, is a shock that very few hearts resist.

Linda faced death at the age of 15, in the midst of a pandemic, when she was discovered to have ovarian cancer that required surgery and chemotherapy treatment that lasted three years and threatened not only her career, but her life. “That they have faith, that they lean on their families, that they believe, that I am proof that you can get ahead,” she said in Sydney, where her story of overcoming adds to the myth.

Now he has success before his eyes and that dream has gradually added difficult awakenings: the enormous expectation that it has aroused necessarily creates a pressure that is difficult to handle at his age.

“There may be cases of arrhythmias or sensations of suffocation due to excessively prolonged anxiety, which leads you to a situation of panic, it is not frequent but it can happen… In a long season the athlete needs an interdisciplinary group that recovers him physically and emotionally ”, assured the psychologist Lina Orregowho works with the Colombian Archers Federation and understands first-hand the effect of competitive stress.

How to help her?

“The first thing is to recognize the problem, identify the reason for anxiety, it can be a movement or a specific moment; sometimes, in group sports, some take on the responsibility of the group. You have to talk to the team, discuss the reason for that anxiety and thus the team becomes a mattress, share that responsibility”, said the expert, for whom interdisciplinary work is definitive, especially in young athletes.

More by instinct than by expertise, Catalina Usme, captain of the National Team, is already in that task: “We are giving her peace of mind. It’s just that talking to her all the time is putting pressure on her, all of us as athletes experience this from time to time, they write to you, they flatter you, they tell you everything… but she has to live it, she has to learn and grow and it’s good that she happens. This is what sport is about, to be better, that sometimes you are on top and sometimes they slap you. Now it’s more complicated, when she touched us we didn’t see anyone, we didn’t have shit, we didn’t know anything, but the pressure has changed, ”she assured.

“We have told him to unload the responsibility on the old ones, you will continue to be important, we will continue to love you, today you are fine and tomorrow you screw up, and what does it matter, as a team we cover you when you do well and we give you picks; and when not, much more”.

And under that blanket shines. Because that’s how enormous her talent is, because her life is a dream precisely because it is made of blows, of obstacles, of pure and hard reality. Although her palpitation skyrockets, there is no way to stop her: “She always wants to play, any health problem doesn’t overshadow her. It has to be a doctor who incapacitates her and tells her ‘You can’t’, she always wants to play and be 100 percent, ”revealed her father, Mauricio Caicedo. Linda smiles and her country’s heart bursts.

Breathe, this story of Colombia and Linda Caicedo in the Women’s World Cup will continue…

