Saturday, September 2, 2023
Linda Caicedo dedicates a beautiful video to her girlfriend: ‘How could I notice someone else?’

September 2, 2023
Linda Caicedo dedicates a beautiful video to her girlfriend: 'How could I notice someone else?'

Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend

Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend.

Photo:

AFP, Tiktok by Valeria Herrera

Linda Caicedo and her girlfriend.

Today, the kilometers would physically separate them. But not so emotionally.

Linda Caicedo continues to shine for the women’s Real Madrid. The jewel of Colombian soccer, after the great collective World Cup for the national team, returned to the Spanish team and has continued to show that his career in the elite is just beginning.

The young striker from the merengue club played a few minutes in her team’s 1-3 win against UANL Tigres, from Mexico, in a friendly this week. And this Saturday, in another duel in the Latin American country, but now against America, Caicedo hopes to start.

Hours before the duel, the player dedicates a tender video to Valeria Herrera, his girlfriend. The recording is filled with comments from fans supporting their love.

(Video: Linda Caicedo and the sensational gift she was given at Real Madrid).

Linda Caicedo’s love video for her girlfriend

Linda Caicedo

Through her Tik Tok account, the young figure joined the ‘trend’ of the song ‘Say yes to heaven’, by the singer Lana del Rey.

Caicedo shared a video of two photos with the lyrics of the song in the background.

In the first, Herrera appears with the number 18 shirt of Colombia, that of Caicedo.

In the second, they appear uniformed.

Between both images, a forceful text of the song: “How could I notice anyone else? I have my eyes on you”.

More news

SPORTS

