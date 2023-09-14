Thursday, September 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo dazzles in Real Madrid training with tremendous goal, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo dazzles in Real Madrid training with tremendous goal, video

Close


Close

Linda Caicedo

.

.

The player is getting ready for the season at the merengue club.

The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo He is getting ready for what will be the dispute of the season with Real Madrid.

After her great performance with the Colombian National Team in the Women’s Senior World Cup, the player is training in depth with the Merengue club.

And in training he continues to dazzle. This time, a great goal that he scored in practice this Wednesday is circulating on social networks.

Linda got rid of two markers and took a powerful shot that sent the ball inflating the net.

The Colombian player was recently nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Linda’s great goal

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

See also  Benzema equals Messi in "Champions"

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #dazzles #Real #Madrid #training #tremendous #goal #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Iran intensifies repression and censorship one year after the death of Mahsa Amini

Iran intensifies repression and censorship one year after the death of Mahsa Amini

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result