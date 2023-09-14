Linda Caicedo dazzles in Real Madrid training with tremendous goal, video

The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo He is getting ready for what will be the dispute of the season with Real Madrid.

After her great performance with the Colombian National Team in the Women’s Senior World Cup, the player is training in depth with the Merengue club.

And in training he continues to dazzle. This time, a great goal that he scored in practice this Wednesday is circulating on social networks.

Linda got rid of two markers and took a powerful shot that sent the ball inflating the net.

The Colombian player was recently nominated for Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Linda’s great goal

