Linda Caicedo She is one of the stars that attract attention before the start of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Fifa itself reviewed Linda’s sporting life, recalling her beginnings, her struggle and her achievements.

star race

In the fourth installment of a series of articles on the stars of the World Cup called “Players under the magnifying glass” Fifa reviews the history of the Colombian.

He begins by noting that Linda played these tournaments last year with her National Team: South American Under 17 (runner-up), U-20 World Cup (quarterfinals), Copa América (runner-up) and U-17 World Cup (runner-up).

“Just a sign that his talent was not just a sudden appearance. With his dribbling ability and speed driving, he also hopes to surprise the world in this ninth edition of the top event in Australia and New Zealand.”

Linda Caicedo, in a game action against Argentina.

At the age of 18, Caicedo lives the preview of what will be her first Fifa Women’s World Cup with adrenaline.

“It is not about believing it so much because the head can scheme a little and go further. Feet on the ground. I know that I have not won anything at all and I am just beginning”, says Linda in the quoted report.

Fifa recalls that at just 14 years old, Linda was already part of professional football. She “debuted in July 2009 with América de Cali. In that league she was a goalscorer and national champion, scoring in the final. Speed ​​seems to be the Colombian trademark.”

Photo: JJ Guillen. efe

“Just a few months later, in November 2019, she had her first call-up with the Colombian National Team. Age was never a problem for this soccer player who was trained at the Real Juanchito club, where they finally opened the doors to her parents Mauro and Herlinda, who couldn’t find a place for their daughter to do what she knows: play ball”.

“That is why, at the age of 17, she was listed as the best player in the 2022 Copa América, the highest peak of an impressive year.”

Next, the report recalls the illness that Linda overcame. “In 2020, Caicedo began to feel strange abdominal pain. It was the same time that the Covid-19 pandemic began to alter the rhythm of the world. He underwent some tests that gave the worst results: he was diagnosed with cancer of the ovary. A tough disease, more so for a 15-year-old girl. As always: her parents and her older sister were there to accompany her. A surgery and a long treatment that included chemotherapy left that chapter behind.”

And to conclude, they indicate: “How could it be otherwise, Caicedo’s recovery was fast. From an operating room to shining with the youth team and reaching the top of America in just two years. Now, the awaits the World”.



