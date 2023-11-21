You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo is injured in a Spanish classic.
EFE – Screenshot
Linda Caicedo is injured in a Spanish classic.
On social networks the messages pointed her out.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Linda Caicedo, He played as a starter in the classic that his team played real Madrid with Barcelona and although he played 87 minutes in the 5-0 defeat, the star left the field after suffering an ankle injury. The tears said it all and he set off the alarms.
However, after several days without knowing the severity of the injury, in Spain, the journalist from ‘El Chiringuito’, José Luis Sánchez, revealed details of the tests carried out on Linda Caicedo and confirmed that she will not play with Real Madrid during what remains of 2023.
(Liverpool responds to the alleged signing of Luis Díaz with Barcelona)
(Shakira: lawyer explains why the trial was more expensive for Gerard Piqué)
“Linda Caicedo, goodbye to 2023. Injury to the ligaments in her right ankle and return at the beginning of January,” mentioned José Luis Sánchez.
Thus ends a somewhat complex week for Real Madrid, which after the defeat suffered against Barcelona, adds to those important losses for what is to come in the season.
The critics
The goalkeeper of the Barcelona, Cata Collwas the center of criticism after the Colombian’s injury.
Social networks called him out for the action, which has generated a lot of controversy.
(Colombia vs. Paraguay: with all faith for another victory in the tie)
Cata Coll over-brakes and hits Linda Caicedo’s ankle.
The thing is that they cannot give any individual prize to any of our women without endangering their physical integrity.
— Damarmont Futfem (@DamarmontF) November 19, 2023
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #criticism #rains #Barcelona #goalkeeper #injured