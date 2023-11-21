Linda Caicedo, He played as a starter in the classic that his team played real Madrid with Barcelona and although he played 87 minutes in the 5-0 defeat, the star left the field after suffering an ankle injury. The tears said it all and he set off the alarms.

However, after several days without knowing the severity of the injury, in Spain, the journalist from ‘El Chiringuito’, José Luis Sánchez, revealed details of the tests carried out on Linda Caicedo and confirmed that she will not play with Real Madrid during what remains of 2023.

“Linda Caicedo, goodbye to 2023. Injury to the ligaments in her right ankle and return at the beginning of January,” mentioned José Luis Sánchez.

Thus ends a somewhat complex week for Real Madrid, which after the defeat suffered against Barcelona, ​​adds to those important losses for what is to come in the season.

The critics

The goalkeeper of the Barcelona, ​​Cata Collwas the center of criticism after the Colombian’s injury.

Social networks called him out for the action, which has generated a lot of controversy.

