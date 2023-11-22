You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo
The Colombian player is out of Real Madrid due to an ankle injury.
In one of the best moments of her sports career, the Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo She suffered an injury that forced her to stop and that took her off the Real Madrid payroll for several weeks.
Linda has a problem with her right ankle after a collision with Barcelona goalkeeper Cata Coll last Sunday. in the classic of the Spanish Women’s League that the azulgranas won 5-0.
After the initial scare, it was ruled out that there was a fracture in the ankle, but it was later determined that there were problems with the ligaments, which took her out of the fields for at least a month.
Linda could play again this year
However, information from the Spanish newspaper As assures that the Colombian player could be available again before the end of 2023.
According to journalist Marta Grinan, Linda will have to wear an immobilizing boot while the ankle ligaments that were damaged in the collision with Cata Coll regenerate.The Colombian would be available for next December 14, when Real Madrid visits Paris FC in the Champions League.
🚨 Linda Caicedo will be out for around a month.
👉🏽 You will wear an immobilizing boot while the ligaments regenerate
❗ It is not ruled out that he returns to the December 20 match against Paris FC.
Via @GrinanMarta @diarioas pic.twitter.com/abGOi5WGcb
— Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) November 21, 2023
For now, Linda will miss Real Madrid’s next five games: one in the Women’s Champions League, against H[acken FC, este jueves, y dos de la Liga española, contra Sporting de Huelva y Sevilla.
La estelar jugadora colombiana tampoco estará disponible para los dos amistosos que la Selección disputará contra Nueva Zelanda en Bogotá, el 2 de diciembre en El Campín y el 5 del mismo mes en Techo.
