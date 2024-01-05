Linda Caicedo It is synonymous with success and pride in the country. The player of the Colombia selection was included in an important ideal eleven that the Europeans dominate and in which only she is South America.

Linda Caicedo comes from having a brilliant 2023, his signing for the real Madrid of Spain and his great world with the jacket Colombia selection They allowed her to gain fame in women's football and be highlighted in each of the ranks that they make in every corner of the planet.

The 18-year-old from Cali closed last year with several distinctions: she won the award Golden Girl delivered by the newspaper Tuttosport for the best youth player in the world, was ninth in the gala of the Golden Ball, took the award for best goal of the Women's World Cup and is part of the finalists for the award The Best of Fifa, which is given to the best soccer player in the world.

In addition, she is among the best five players in the world in the ranking of the International Federation of Football Stories and Statistics (IFFHS for its acronym in English).

However, Beautiful She never tires of making the country proud and this Friday she added a new distinction, the IFFHS included her in the best female eleven in the world, thus being the only South American star.

In the ideal team, dominated by Spain with the players Jennifer Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmati and Olga Carmona, Linda Caicedo appears out of position: she is as a wingback on the left in a midfield with a line of five.

The ideal team International Federation of Football Stories and Statistics It is made up of: Mary Earps (England), Wendie Renard (France), Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden), Hinata Miyazawa (Japan), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Samantha Kerr (Australia), Linda Caicedo (Colombia), and the Spanish Olga Carmona, Aitana Bonmati, Jennifer Hermoso and Salma Paralluelo.

Now, Linda must consolidate herself at the top of women's football and 2024 will be a challenging year, but one in which she will have the great opportunity to do so. The Valle del Cauca woman is facing the Spanish women's league with Real Madrid, in which the challenge is to discount the 9 points advantage that Barcelona has, which is first with 36 units. Furthermore, he will play the Gold Cup with the Colombian National Team.

SPORTS

