Linda Caicedo celebrates: see her new goal with the women’s Real Madrid

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.
ALEJANDRO MATÃAS / KRONOS AGENCY
The Colombian jewel continues to shine in Europe. This Friday, the play began and ended with a goal.
Linda Caicedo does not stop shining. The Colombian jewel scored this Friday the first goal for Real Madrid in their match against Levante Las Planas, on date 24 of the Spanish League.
Linda’s goal
After missing a goal around minute 10, Caicedo had his revenge. At 14, with a move that she herself started from the left wing, lHe managed to score and give Real Madrid the first score in the match.
The goal came after a series of passes and with the complicity of Croatian goalkeeper Doris Bačić.
This is the second goal for Caicedo with the Merengue club shirt.
(Also: Luis Díaz: ‘cold water bucket’ after his return to training in Liverpool).
After Linda’s goal, Caroline Weir increased the advantage in favor of Madrid, after a pass from Naomie Feller.
At minute 30 of the match, Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0.
