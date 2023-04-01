Saturday, April 1, 2023
Linda Caicedo celebrates: see her new goal with the women’s Real Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo celebrates: see her new goal with the women’s Real Madrid


Linda Caicedo, second goal with Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.

Photo:

ALEJANDRO MATÃAS / KRONOS AGENCY

Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.

The Colombian jewel continues to shine in Europe. This Friday, the play began and ended with a goal.

Linda Caicedo does not stop shining. The Colombian jewel scored this Friday the first goal for Real Madrid in their match against Levante Las Planas, on date 24 of the Spanish League.

Linda’s goal

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid.

Photo:

Screenshot Directv Sports

After missing a goal around minute 10, Caicedo had his revenge. At 14, with a move that she herself started from the left wing, lHe managed to score and give Real Madrid the first score in the match.

The goal came after a series of passes and with the complicity of Croatian goalkeeper Doris Bačić.

This is the second goal for Caicedo with the Merengue club shirt.

After Linda’s goal, Caroline Weir increased the advantage in favor of Madrid, after a pass from Naomie Feller.

At minute 30 of the match, Real Madrid beat Levante 2-0.

