Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears: hard tears after the elimination of Colombia from the World Cup

Linda Caicedo broke down in tears, after the elimination of Colombia from the Women’s World Cup. The young jewel of the team, who did not have his best game this Saturday against England, could not keep his pain after the culmination of an unprecedented participation in the history of national women’s football.

Tears reflect her pain, but the country encourages her from a distance, because there is nothing to be sorry about. Her work, and that of the other 22 warriors, does not arouse any reproach. There is only admiration for those who made an entire country dream of her talent.

(Colombia made history! They closed their incredible Women’s World Cup after losing vs. England).

The unease of Linda Caicedo

