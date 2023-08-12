Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears: hard tears after the elimination of Colombia from the World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo.
DSPORTS Screenshots
Linda Caicedo.
The jewel of Colombia could not contain the tears. The country drives her after the amazing epic of hers.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
Linda Caicedo broke down in tears, after the elimination of Colombia from the Women’s World Cup. The young jewel of the team, who did not have his best game this Saturday against England, could not keep his pain after the culmination of an unprecedented participation in the history of national women’s football.
Tears reflect her pain, but the country encourages her from a distance, because there is nothing to be sorry about. Her work, and that of the other 22 warriors, does not arouse any reproach. There is only admiration for those who made an entire country dream of her talent.
(Colombia made history! They closed their incredible Women’s World Cup after losing vs. England).
The unease of Linda Caicedo
ADVANCE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #breaks #tears #hard #tears #elimination #Colombia #World #Cup
Leave a Reply