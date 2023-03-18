Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears after being injured with Real Madrid: strong video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo is injured with Real Madrid.
DAZN Screenshots
Linda Caicedo is injured with Real Madrid.
The Colombian player tried to continue on the court, but the pain was greater. Her crying said it all.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Linda Caicedo’s first game at the home of the women’s Real Madrid was not ideal. The Colombian jewel, who already knew how to score with the merengue shirt, retired injured this Saturday in the game that his team faces against Tenerife, in the Spanish League. And he did it after breaking down in tears.
Linda, injured in Madrid
Caicedo started as a starter with his team. And although he started from the left wing, the movements of the young figure of the Colombian National Team were all over the pitch. His participation, in the midst of a tight defensive block, seemed to herald some opportunity to score.
However, at minute 30, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the rival’s large area in search of the ball. Over there, a clash with the Venezuelan defender Veronica Herrera left her lying on the floor.
Apparently, according to the signs of pain, the blow would have been at the height of the back.
Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance. And amid the applause of the Madrid public, she withdrew to be treated.
Counted seconds later, he returned to the court to try to continue. However, her pain forced her to leave the game around the 34th minute. Her crying said it all.
Linda Caicedo retires injured in her first home game with the women’s Real Madrid.
His crying says it all. pic.twitter.com/YPNpYGcleF
– Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) March 18, 2023
So far, no further details of the severity of Caicedo’s injury are known.
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #breaks #tears #injured #Real #Madrid #strong #video
Leave a Reply