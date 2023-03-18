Linda Caicedo breaks down in tears after being injured with Real Madrid: strong video

Linda Caicedo’s first game at the home of the women’s Real Madrid was not ideal. The Colombian jewel, who already knew how to score with the merengue shirt, retired injured this Saturday in the game that his team faces against Tenerife, in the Spanish League. And he did it after breaking down in tears.

Linda, injured in Madrid

Linda Caicedo, in action with Real Madrid. Photo: ALEJANDRO MATÍAS/KRONOS AGENCY

Caicedo started as a starter with his team. And although he started from the left wing, the movements of the young figure of the Colombian National Team were all over the pitch. His participation, in the midst of a tight defensive block, seemed to herald some opportunity to score.

However, at minute 30, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the rival’s large area in search of the ball. Over there, a clash with the Venezuelan defender Veronica Herrera left her lying on the floor.

Apparently, according to the signs of pain, the blow would have been at the height of the back.

Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance. And amid the applause of the Madrid public, she withdrew to be treated.

Counted seconds later, he returned to the court to try to continue. However, her pain forced her to leave the game around the 34th minute. Her crying said it all.

Linda Caicedo retires injured in her first home game with the women’s Real Madrid. His crying says it all. pic.twitter.com/YPNpYGcleF – Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) March 18, 2023

So far, no further details of the severity of Caicedo’s injury are known.

SPORTS

