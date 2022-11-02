Linda Caicedo, bluntly: the forceful request that she makes to all of Colombia

This Tuesday the delegation of the Colombia Women’s U-17 National Teamafter winning the subtitle in the World Cup in the category, which took place in India.

After a historic participation, the youth were in Paris making a stopover; there they met the Eiffel Tower and did a ‘tour’ of the French capital.

Despite arriving very late on Tuesday night, the Colombian soccer players had an emotional reception outside the El Dorado airport; there, dozens of fans welcomed the heroines of women’s football: there were flowers for each one, hugs, shouts of encouragement and thanks for their stellar performance in the World Cup.

In the midst of that situation, Linda Caycedothe great star of the National Team, spoke with forceful words.

The call to the country, more than direct.

‘Believe in us…’

Upon his return to Bogotá, Caicedo, the contest’s bronze and silver ball booty, sent a message to all of Colombia.

“We aspired for more, but I think it is a beautiful process that comes from the hand of each of my colleagues. Believe in us… women’s football is up for great things“.

