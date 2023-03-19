Linda Caicedo’s first game at the home of Real Madrid Femenino was not ideal. The Colombian jewel, who already knew how to score with the merengue shirt in the commitment on March 9 against Villareal, she withdrew injured this Saturday in the game that her team ended up losing 0-1 against Tenerifefor the date 22 of the Spanish league, at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium.

Linda’s injury

Linda Caicedo is injured with Real Madrid. Photo: DAZN Screenshots

In his fourth game with the Spanish team, Caicedo started again as a starter, after having done so in the last duel against Atético de Madrid. And although this time he started from the left wing, the movements of the young figure of the National Team were all over the field. His participation, in the midst of a strong rival defensive block, seemed to presage some clear scoring opportunity. However, at minute 30, in the middle of an offensive by her team, the Colombian reached the edge of the large area in search of the ball. Over there, a collision with Venezuelan defender Verónica Herrera, who swept to win the ball from her, left her lying on the ground.

Apparently, according to the signs of pain from the caleña, the blow would have been given at the height of the lower back, after the fall due to the impact.

Caicedo immediately requested medical assistance and, to the applause of the Madrid audience, she withdrew to be treated. Counted seconds later, she returned to the court to try to continue, but the pain forced her to leave the court in the middle of a heartbreaking cry around minute 34. In the end, she was replaced at 38 ‘by the French attacker Naomi Feller.

Linda Caicedo retires injured in her first home game with the women’s Real Madrid. His crying says it all. pic.twitter.com/YPNpYGcleF – Andrés Felipe Balaguera Sarmiento (@balagueraaa) March 18, 2023

So far, no further details of Caicedo’s injury are known. Real Madrid has not issued any statement and the only mention that the player made about the commitment had to do with a video in which she was seen leaving the field. Her record was shared by her teammate Gisela Robledo, who is part of Tenerife, but she did not play due to injury. Caicedo shared two emoticons with white hearts and a clenched fist before the message of “How great”, which Robledo noted accompanying the recording.

Real Madrid ended up losing the game in the 84th minute, due to a goal from veteran Spanish striker María José Pérez. After this result, Caicedo’s team is in second place in the tournament, with 56 points, 10 behind Barcelona, ​​which is the leader, with 22 games played.

what’s coming

Linda Caicedo celebrates her first goal with Real Madrid. Photo: Screenshot Directv Sports

With Caicedo’s tears and the images of the moment of the fall as the only records, there is no greater clarity about the scope of the blow. The only certain thing is that the Colombian jewel, who seemed to have won the headline with less than 180 minutes played, he could miss the summit match against Barcelona, ​​for the League, next Saturday.

For now, the goal of being the protagonist in the semifinals of the Copa de la Reina, a tournament in which he scored his first goal, does not seem to be affected, since the match is scheduled for the end of May.

As for the Colombian National Team, if the injury is serious, Caicedo could miss the friendlies that Nelson Abadía’s team has against France, on April 7, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand, and against Italy, on April 11. month, at the Tre Fontana Stadium, in Rome.

Regarding the Senior World Cup that will be held in Australia and New Zealand 2023 from July 20 to August 20, given the little information about the injury, it is in vain to contemplate that Caicedo would be absent.

At the moment, yesterday’s crying is the only thing that speaks. Now the words need to be heard.

