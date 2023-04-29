Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid Femenino: how much does her car cost?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.
ALEJANDRO MATÃAS / KRONOS AGENCY
Linda Caicedo celebrates her goal.
The Colombian received a millionaire gift.
Lina Caicedo He has the best way during his stay at the Real Madrid. Not only is he one of the star players on the squad, he earns a good salary, but he also received a luxurious and expensive gift from one of the sponsors of the Spanish team.
Thanks to a photo on social networks, it was learned that the Colombian is in command of a BMW iX1, an electric vehicle that costs about $320 million on the market.
She was not the only one who received it. It was known that other companions of the attacker were also awarded with this expensive gift.
are second
While they wear it, Real Madrid is preparing to face an important match in the Spanish women’s tournament.
Caicedo and her companions will face this Sunday the Madrid Women’s Soccer Club, game to take place at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.
Real Madrid is second in the table with 65 points, a classification dominated by Barcelona, which gets you 10 points. (Marco Pérez, the striker who does not want racism and calls for peace)
