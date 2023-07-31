Monday, July 31, 2023
Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: German surrenders to her

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: German surrenders to her

Colombia beat Germany in the Women’s World Cup!From the national stadium in Sydney, Australia, Jenny Gámez shares with us how the triumph of the Colombian National Team against Germany, a rival classified as the strongest in group H, was experienced. Mafe Reyes, a CityTV journalist, joined the conversation to recall and analyze the key moments of this match that ended in a good result for the national team.

Linda scored a great goal in the 2-1 victory of the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian team gave the surprise this Sunday by knocking down the two-time world champion Germany, in a match in which Linda CaicedoWith a great goal, he brought the coffee country closer to a dream that Manuela Vanegas tied in the 97th minute, who undid the tie achieved in the 89th minute and from a penalty by Alexandra Popp, and put Colombia in the lead of Group H.

I praise Linda

Linda scored her second World Cup goal

After the game, the German players did not hesitate to talk about Colombia’s performance, but above all about the genius of Linda Caicedo, who was the author of the first goal and who put the Teutons in trouble.

After the praise of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg towards Linda Caicedo, in the mixed zone the star Alexandra Popp also referred to the 18-year-old player, letting her astonishment be known at the level of the jewel, assuring that she takes off her hat.

“Linda’s thing was brilliant, she’s making history. In the second half she changed sectors and it was better. It only remains to take off the hat”mentioned the also Wolfsburg player, Popp.

For now, Colombia will continue preparing to face its last match in group H against Morocco, a team that also has chances and will be the one who will decide on August 3 if those led by Nelson Abadía will finally reach the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

