Linda Caicedo arouses praise even from her rivals: German surrenders to her

Linda scored a great goal in the 2-1 victory of the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian team gave the surprise this Sunday by knocking down the two-time world champion Germany, in a match in which Linda CaicedoWith a great goal, he brought the coffee country closer to a dream that Manuela Vanegas tied in the 97th minute, who undid the tie achieved in the 89th minute and from a penalty by Alexandra Popp, and put Colombia in the lead of Group H.
(You may be interested in: Colombia vs. Morocco: when is the next match of the National Team in the World Cup?)
I praise Linda
After the game, the German players did not hesitate to talk about Colombia’s performance, but above all about the genius of Linda Caicedo, who was the author of the first goal and who put the Teutons in trouble.
After the praise of coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg towards Linda Caicedo, in the mixed zone the star Alexandra Popp also referred to the 18-year-old player, letting her astonishment be known at the level of the jewel, assuring that she takes off her hat.
“Linda’s thing was brilliant, she’s making history. In the second half she changed sectors and it was better. It only remains to take off the hat”mentioned the also Wolfsburg player, Popp.
For now, Colombia will continue preparing to face its last match in group H against Morocco, a team that also has chances and will be the one who will decide on August 3 if those led by Nelson Abadía will finally reach the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup.
