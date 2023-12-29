Linda Caicedo She has had a special year, full of praise and recognition, being the most outstanding Colombian player at the international level of the season.

This year, in addition, he has shone with Real Madrid, a club he joined when he came of age. The team was recently eliminated from the Women's Champions League and that is the only mole in the Colombian's season, as she has just returned after suffering an injury.

Linda is already nominated for the award The Best of Fifa which will reward the best in 2023 in world football. Now, he has another recognition.

Madrid, November 15, 2023. Linda Caicedo with the Real Madrid Femenino against Chelsea for the Champions League Photo: Alejandro Matías / Kronos

The Colombian had already placed fifth among the best players in the world in the ranking prepared annually by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics IFFHS.



Now, the same IFFHS chose the best young players, and there Linda is in the top 3, of the best U-20 players of the season.

The Spanish Salma Paralluelo took first place, dethroning Linda Caicedo, who took the trophy last year and who came in second place on the rankings.

“Linda Caicedo (born 2005) became the first footballer (male or female) to play in a FIFA U-17, U-20 and senior World Cup, in the space of one year. Despite her young age , has already consolidated her status as leader of the Colombian national team and one of the best players of Real Madrid,” indicated the International History Federation.

Top 5

Salma Paralluelo – Spain, 191 pts

Linda Caicedo – Colombia, 137 pts

Mary Fowler – Australia, 31 pts

Melchie Dumornay – Haiti, 25 pts

Chiara Beccari – Italy, 21 pts

