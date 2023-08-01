Linda Caicedo and the viral challenge she did with teammates from the National Team: pure flavor!

Three days before facing Germany, Linda Caicedo scared her teammates from the Colombian team when she lay down on the grass in the middle of a training session in the middle of the Women’s World Cup.

Arriving on Sunday’s game against the Germans, in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the 18-year-old footballer not only started, but also played without complexes against the strong rival defense and scored one of the most impressive goals of the tournament.

Linda received a rebound in the German area, slipped between two rivals and took an unstoppable placed shot. It was 1-0 in a game that would end with the Colombian victory 2-1 over Germany, number 2 in the ranking.

This July 31, the National Team lived a day of recovery and recreation after the historic victory against Germany. Those led by Nelson Abadía began the day with cryotherapy, physiotherapy and mobility. Likewise, the players with less than 70 minutes on the field did complementary strength training in the gym.

In the afternoon, the female tricolor had a dispersal space in which she toured Sydney by ferry from Parramatta Wharf until arriving at the exclusive space created by CONMEBOL: “Footsteps of Passion”; there the World Cup players had the opportunity to take photos with the fans and enjoy the experience designed to strengthen women’s soccer in Latin America.



But there was more. Linda Caicedo, the figure of the team, shared a video on Tik Tok in which a viral challenge of the soccer players is seen, including Manuela Valenciathe scorer of the winning goal against Germany, in a dance competition.

Thus, with joy and fun, the team spent the day before starting to prepare for the duel against Morocco.

