Linda Caicedo and the great praise from Fifa before the World Cup

There is no doubt, the 2022 of the Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo it was exceptional. So much so that in the Qatar World Cup his figure could be seen on a mural in Doha.

His young age and his enormous talent allowed him to participate in all the Colombian teams. In the seniors, he helped qualify the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. As already said, she was the best soccer player in the Copa América, where Colombia was local and got the box.

Her peak moment, and also that of Colombian women’s soccer throughout history, was with the youngest National Team, but now, the greatest in achievements.

Without being in the best condition, Caicedo led the group that reached the final of a tournament Fifa.

Spain stayed with the under-17 world crown, but Colombia showed that he has a huge future, with Linda as his banner.

For all of the above, Fifa praised her. Linda Caicedo will be key in the Colombian team that will go to the Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand this year.

The planet’s soccer governing body said that she will be one of the soccer players to follow in this contest.

Colombia’s first game will be on July 24 against South Korea and from now on Fifa has ‘put its eye’ on Linda Caicedo.

