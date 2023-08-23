Linda Caicedo and Sebastián Villa cross paths and the image goes around the world

The Colombian women Linda Caicedo has already returned to training with Real Madrid after a historic passage through the Australia and New Zealand World Cup with his team after achieving the best classification in its history, reaching the quarterfinals.

The merengue club uploaded a video to its social networks in which it could be seen how the forward was reunited with her teammates and returned to exercise with a view to the next season.

The coffee maker was one of the most outstanding figures of the world Cup and one of the pillars of the Colombian team.

In addition, he was part of the starting 11 in all games and led his team’s attack, being decisive in the championship and scoring two decisive goals against: South Korea and Germany. Colombia managed to qualify as first in the group ahead of Morocco, Germany and South Korea, respectively.

Linda Caicedo and Sebastian Villa. Photo: Linda Caicedo’s Instagram

Their victory against the Germans and the Asians in the group stage allowed the South Americans to qualify for the round of 16 despite the defeat against Morocco in the last duel.

Linda met Sebastián Villa in Madrid, the Colombian player who is looking for a team in Europe, while maintaining a dispute with Boca Juniors.

“Colombian and world pride. I’m glad to see you well,” Villa wrote on social media.

