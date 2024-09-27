Real Madrid, with Linda Caicedo, and Chelsea with the Colombian Mayra Ramírez, They will be rivals in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, in which they also share a zone with Twente (NED) and Celtic (ESC).

The draw, manual and with the condition of avoiding clashes between teams of the same nationality, paired Real Madrid and Chelsea in group B at the Uefa headquarters in Nyon (Switzerland).

He real Madrid was paired again for the third consecutive year (group B) with the Chelseachampion of the English league led by Frenchman Sonia Bampastor, former Lyon coach, who replaced Emma Hayes in the summer and is the only one to have won the competition as a player and as a coach.

The English team reached the semi-finals last season, where they were eliminated by Barça, and will also share a group with Dutch side Twente and Scottish Celtic.

The Spanish team, in which he plays Linda Caicedo, They are playing their fourth European campaign, after eliminating Portuguese Sporting by beating them away (1-2) and last night at their stadium (3-1). Las Merengues did not get past the group stage a year ago and their goal in Europe is to return to the playoffs after reaching the quarterfinals in 2021-2022.

Linda Caicedo in Real Madrid vs. match Chelsea. Photo:ALEJANDRO MATIAS Share

Twente is the current champion of the Netherlands and after defeating Cardiff (PDG), Valur (ISL) and Osijek (CRO) will try to emulate Ajax, who last season became the first Dutch team in the group stage and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Celtic is the first Scottish team to participate in the phase and do so as champions of their country, after having passed three rounds against KuPS Kuopio (FIN), Gintra (LTU) and Vorskla Poltava (POL).

Group A will be led by the French Lyon, eight-time champion – the last in 2021-2022 – and current runner-up, along with Wolfsburg, runner-up in the German league and the “Champions 2022-2023”, Roma, Italian champion and Galatasaray debuting Turkish.

Mayra Ramírez, in action with Chelsea in the Women’s Champions League. Photo:Adrian Dennis. AFP Share

The C will be made up of Bayern Munich, who won the title in Germany, but did not advance beyond the last group stage, the English Arsenal with the Spanish internationals Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina, who did not advance from this stage a year ago, and the Italian Juventus, domestic runner-up, who accesses by third time in this round by becoming the first club to eliminate PSG before the quarterfinals since the Swedish Tyresö did so in the 2013-14 campaign.

Barcelona will be in group D with Manchester City, St. Polten (AUT) and Hammarby (SUE).

The champions of the Austrian and Swedish leagues, St. Polten and Hammarby, respectively, will be the other rivals of Pere Romeu’s teams in search of the quarterfinals of the competition, which maintains its usual format this season.

St. Polten, whose best performance was the round of 16 in the 2020-2021 season, has overcome three crosses to return to the group stage -against Neftçi, Vllaznia and Mura-, and Hammarby will make its debut after eliminating Benfica , who was fourth finalist last season. The Swedes lost the first match at home (1-2), but came back at home (0-2).

Barça, which entered the draw led by Nadine Kessler, UEFA women’s football director and the German Fatmire Alushi, two-time champion, defends the title it won last season against Lyon and seeks the fourth “Champions” of its awards, which would be the third in a row, after those of 2022-2023 and 2020-2021.

The group stage will be played between October 8/9 and December 17-18 and the final will be played at the José Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on a date to be confirmed, between May 23, 24 or 25.

Group composition

Group A: Lyon (FRA), Wolfsburg (GER), Roma (ITA), Galatasaray (TUR)

Group B: Chelsea (ING), Real Madrid (ESP), Twente (NED), Celtic (ESC)

Group C: Bayern Munich (GER), Arsenal (ING), Juventus (ITA), Valerenga (NOR)

Group D: Barcelona (ESP), Manchester City (ING), St. Polten (AUT), Hammarby (SUE)

First day: 8/9-Oct

Second day: 16/17-Oct

Third day: 12/13-Nov

Fourth day: 20/21-Nov

Fifth day: 11/12-Dec

Sixth day: 17/18-Dec. EFE

