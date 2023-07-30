Linda Caicedo once again appropriated the spotlight and Manuela Vanegas, once again, was outstanding, but the overall performance of the Colombian National Team was superlative.

The team led by Nelson Abadía is close, very close, to getting a place in the round of 16 of the World Cup, after the most important victory in the history of the National Team, the 2-1 against Germany.

This was the individual balance of the Selection:

Catherine Perez: She was very sure in the closures, she was doing well with aerial balls despite being at a disadvantage with the Germans, she covered her sticks impeccably. He committed the penalty that put victory at risk one minute from the end, the only mole that does not cover everything else. six points.

Carolina Arias: She had a couple of moments of doubt at the start of the game but her teammates knew how to cover her. She then asserted her experience and ran smart to cover her band. six points.

Daniela Arias: what a game! Safe up top, brave in the clash, in each closing, in the duels he lost almost none. There were many and very good ones and he sent them all away. seven points.

Jorelyn Carabalí: one of the figures, beyond the fact that the spotlights point to the goals. Phenomenal in one on one, impeccable in aerial clearances, supportive to cover her teammates, indefatigable until she came out on a stretcher. Popp is going to have a nightmare with her curls… eight points.

Manuela Vanegas: what to say about who makes a good game a feat? She was the only one who believed that, at minute 90 + 7, one of hers was going to fit her and her header was celebrated by thousands in Sydney and millions in the country. She was the support of all and a lethal marker for the Germans. Everything, absolutely everything is fine. nine points.

Figures of Manuela Vanegas against Germany.

Daniela Montoya: He covered his area with pure canchera. She was overtaken a couple of times by the German bodywork but she corrected herself in time. She complied without many excesses.. six points.

Lorena Bedoya: another figurehead that strangely does not go to the covers. From the midfield to the back, she was the Kanté of the film, she appeared everywhere, at each closing, each clash, she earned a yellow card and managed it, she made herself felt before the powerful rivals who never understood how to overcome her. eight points.

Lady Andrade: her sacrifice was commendable, her delivery at each closing. She had the stature to go out to hinder the Germans and she fully complied with it. She was the surprise of the formation, instead of Leicy Santos. seven points.

Catalina Usme: by force of character and leadership she earned a place throughout the game, she collaborated as much as she could in recovery but was essential for the team to believe, until the end, in a victory that it deserved. six points.

Linda Caicedo: the owner of talent, the one with the magic wand, the one that thousands of fervent Colombians went to see: a goal painting and a confidence that later gave her at least two more clear options. They gave her a centimeter and she gave them the party. nine points.



Mayra Ramirez: it was his match. She had the armor that no teammate had to go against each German and she didn’t last long to use it, but it was also a headache with her projections on the wings, her precise passes (the one she gave to Linda at the end was luxurious) , your high blood pressure. Another figure. seven points.

Leicy Santos: entered for Andrade (8 ST). Colombia lost a bit of pressure but gained spice in the attack and that was how the agonizing victory was achieved. Talent does not fight with anything. six points.

Diana Ospina: replaced Montoya (22 ST). She earned a well-deserved yellow but soon enough, she struggled but luckily she wasn’t so compromised in the end. Unrated.

Marcela Restrepo: entered for Linda Caicedo (45+6 ST). The idea was to take care of the tie and ended up helping to get the victory. Unrated.

Mónica Ramos: entered for Jorelyn Carabalí after the scare that took her off the field. Unrated.

