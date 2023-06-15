Midfielder Leicy Santos, from Atlético de Madrid, and striker Linda Caicedo, from Real Madridlead the call of the Colombian women’s team for the two friendlies that will be played on June 17 and 21, against Panama, as the last preparation for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Caicedo and Santos lead the Selection

Linda Caicedo, in the center. Photo: Juanjo Martin, EFE

The concentration of the team will be developing from this Thursday, in Bogotá. Then, it will move to Panama City, where the first of the two friendlies will be played this Saturday.

Caicedo and Santos, whose teams have just met in the final of the Copa de la Reina – which Atlético ended up winning without Santos on the pitch – will join the national team for the second duel, which will be played in Cali.



In the list of coach Nelson Abadía, other figures from the team also appear, such as goalkeeper Catalina Pérez, from Avaí in Brazil; the winger Manuela Vanegas, from the Royal Society of Spain; the midfielder Liced Serna, from Valencia, from Spain; attacker Catalina Usme, from América de Cali, and striker Mayra Ramírez, from Levante, from Spain.

There are also Daniela Arias (America), Daniela Montoya (National), Diana Ospina (America), Ana María Guzmán (Pereira) and María Camila Reyes (Santa Fe), from the country’s League. The players from América and Santa Fe, who will play in the final, will be able to return to their clubs.

The Colombian team was framed with South Korea, Germany and Morocco in the World Cup. Before starting the tournament, the team led by Abadía will face Ireland in Brisbane. The World Cup will be held from July 20 to August 20, in Australia and New Zealand.

Leicy and Linda, ‘faced’ in the last Queen’s Cup

