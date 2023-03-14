Tuesday, March 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, strong encounters in the Madrid classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, strong encounters in the Madrid classic


close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo (right), in action against Atlético de Madrid.

Photo:

Alejandro Matias. Kronos Agency

Linda Caicedo (right), in action against Atlético de Madrid.

The Colombian soccer players faced each other this weekend.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid They did not take advantage in a new edition of the women’s Madrid derby. It was a 0-0 game played at the Alcalá de Henares Sports Center and there were two Colombians in that game: Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos.

See also  This is how the League goes: Once Caldas tied Tolima after going 0-2 down

Linda led the ‘merengues’ in various sections such as the most passes for shots with five, three effective dribbles, seven games won and five fouls generated against Atlético.

(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)
(Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will compete again, video)

For his part, La Valle del Cauca completed 31 of 34 passes during her ninety minutes on the field and achieved 91.2% in pass effectiveness.

cute vs. leicy

The game was close and there were several game actions in which the players treated each other strongly.

One of them starred the Colombians. It was running on minute 86, almost at the end of the match, when Caicedo and Santos fought for a ball.

Leicy Santos reappeared with Atlético de Madrid in the classic.

Photo:

Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Linda lost the ball with Santos and when she tried to recover it she pulled her arm and the other responded with a slap, but it didn’t go any further.

See also  Formula E | D'Ambrosio will not be Maserati's team principal

(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #Leicy #Santos #strong #encounters #Madrid #classic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
University of Tampere | Two Hämälä contests for the headmaster’s position

University of Tampere | Two Hämälä contests for the headmaster's position

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result