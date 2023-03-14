Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, strong encounters in the Madrid classic

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid They did not take advantage in a new edition of the women’s Madrid derby. It was a 0-0 game played at the Alcalá de Henares Sports Center and there were two Colombians in that game: Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos.

Linda led the ‘merengues’ in various sections such as the most passes for shots with five, three effective dribbles, seven games won and five fouls generated against Atlético.

For his part, La Valle del Cauca completed 31 of 34 passes during her ninety minutes on the field and achieved 91.2% in pass effectiveness.

cute vs. leicy

The game was close and there were several game actions in which the players treated each other strongly.

One of them starred the Colombians. It was running on minute 86, almost at the end of the match, when Caicedo and Santos fought for a ball.

Leicy Santos reappeared with Atlético de Madrid in the classic. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Linda lost the ball with Santos and when she tried to recover it she pulled her arm and the other responded with a slap, but it didn’t go any further.

