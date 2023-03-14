Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos, strong encounters in the Madrid classic

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Linda Caicedo (right), in action against Atlético de Madrid.
Alejandro Matias. Kronos Agency
Linda Caicedo (right), in action against Atlético de Madrid.
The Colombian soccer players faced each other this weekend.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid They did not take advantage in a new edition of the women’s Madrid derby. It was a 0-0 game played at the Alcalá de Henares Sports Center and there were two Colombians in that game: Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos.
Linda led the ‘merengues’ in various sections such as the most passes for shots with five, three effective dribbles, seven games won and five fouls generated against Atlético.
(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)
(Egan Bernal: this is the race in which he will compete again, video)
For his part, La Valle del Cauca completed 31 of 34 passes during her ninety minutes on the field and achieved 91.2% in pass effectiveness.
cute vs. leicy
The game was close and there were several game actions in which the players treated each other strongly.
One of them starred the Colombians. It was running on minute 86, almost at the end of the match, when Caicedo and Santos fought for a ball.
Linda lost the ball with Santos and when she tried to recover it she pulled her arm and the other responded with a slap, but it didn’t go any further.
(Piqué’s taunt to Shakira: “Those of us who are parents must protect our children”)
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Linda #Caicedo #Leicy #Santos #strong #encounters #Madrid #classic
Leave a Reply