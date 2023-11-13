Linda Caicedo is the greatest figure of women’s football in Colombia and at Real Madrid she has stood out with her plays and her goals, decisive for the Spanish team.

Caicedo is already in mode Christmas, At least that’s how he let it be seen on his social networks, because with his girlfriend, Valeria Herrera, He began to put together what related to the time.

(Luis Díaz receives a tremendous ovation: see the emotional moment he experienced in Liverpool; video)(Colombia National Team: another last-minute loss and Juan Camilo Hernández is called up)

Partying

Recently, the soccer player wanted to be the first Colombian in history to receive the Golden Ball.

However, his aspirations were diluted this Monday at the gala held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, place where the Spanish Aitana BonmatHe kept the award.

The 18-year-old soccer player looked very elegant at the Ballon d’Or award ceremony and was very close to winning the award that the magazine France Football awarded to the best player in the world: she finished in the top 10 of the list made by the prestigious magazine. Linda Caicedo is considered the ninth best player in the world.

It has been a very nice season with the club, the National Team. As a player, you always hope to be recognized.

Those of us who come back hope to be able to win the Ballon d’Or, we have to work hard and continue enjoying this,” said the player through the Real Madrid women’s social networks.

(Millonarios gave a double blow to Nacional: triumph in the home run)

Sports