The Colombian dream in this 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand does not seem to end. South American girls don’t want anyone to wake them up from this fantasy, which after longing for it has finally ended up becoming a reality. The 1-0 defeat against Jamaica put them in the quarterfinals of a World Cup, for the first time in their history.
Next Saturday, very early in coffee lands, a rival of a much higher hierarchy is coming: England, the champions of the last Euro Cup.
After the tough game against Jamaica, María Victoria Poli, a special envoy for 90min Brazil to the 2023 World Cup, was able to talk with Linda Caicedo, a Real Madrid soccer player and one of the best players in the world today at just 18 years old.
“Now it’s time to celebrate but later it will be part of the past. We are making history but I know that the team not only wants to reach the quarterfinals, with great humility and joy. I know we can reach the final.”
“It will be difficult, because a world power rival is coming, with very important players. But the team can.”
“The people who come to support us are player 12. Both in Sydney and Melbourne we have felt at home. The Colombian is everywhere.”
“I try to enjoy, beyond playing for the public. It’s remembering that childhood, when I played in the neighborhood. I always try to give my best.”
“Every time we are closer to that Cup we dream of. It’s difficult, but not impossible. I know we can do it. The team dreams of it and wants it.”
“God gives me one more opportunity. Day by day I try to take advantage of it. In a second your life can go away. What I have experienced is impressive but now I have to have a lot of humility and joy.”
“I feel that day by day I was improving. I have grown a lot next to these great players.”
