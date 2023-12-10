He women’s football in 2023 It was historic and demonstrated with the Colombia selection in it Australia and New Zealand World Cup that increasingly this category is growing by leaps and bounds.

Without a doubt, the Women’s World Cup catapulted many players to stardom, as they had a result that went down in history as the quarterfinals of the most important competition at the national team level.

Photo: Colombian Football Federation

Likewise, the performance of some players such as Linda Caicedo and Ana María Guzmán in the Women’s World Cup made them make a name for themselves in the elite, where the two youth players have managed to establish themselves in important teams such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Precisely, these two Colombian jewels have achieved another international recognition and the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), He nominated them in several categories for the best players of 2023 award.

Linda Caicedo appears on the main list of candidates for best IFFHS player of the year and will compete alongside internationally renowned players such as Salma Paralluelo, Aitana Bonmatí, Jennifer Hermoso, among other.

On the other hand, in the category of best U-20 player in the world, the IFFHS nominated Linda Caicedo, but also the defender Ana María Guzmán, who will compete with 18 other soccer players.

The Atlético Nacional coach among the shortlists in the women’s branch

At the club level, the IFFHS also nominated best coaches and the name of the coach appears on the list Jorge Mario Barreneche Ospinawho led Atlético Nacional to a historic third place in the Copa Libertadores Femenina 2023.

It should be noted that the results of all the awards will be known on January 1, 2024.

Nacional will seek its place in the semifinal of the women’s Libertadores. Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

With information from Futbolred.

