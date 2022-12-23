Linda Caicedo, among the 100 best players in the world, according to ‘The Guardian’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
They called her from the United States through the MLS and from Barcelona in Spain
Colombian Soccer Federation
The jewel of Colombian soccer continues to gain international recognition.
December 23, 2022, 04:45 PM
Linda Caicedo’s 2022 was amazing. The young Colombian player, just 17 years old, participated in all the categories of the National Team and shone in all of them.
beautiful, a jewel
The Deportivo Cali player was distinguished as the best player in the women’s Copa América, in which the Colombian team qualified for the Senior World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, in 2023.
After gaining access to the second round of the U-20 World Cup, Linda and the U-17 team had a brilliant World Cup: the team reached the final, in which they lost 1-0 against Spain, and the team captain received the Silver Ball, as the second best player in the tournament, and the Bronze Boot as the third highest scorer.
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) highlighted Linda as the best young player of the year.
Now, the British newspaper ‘The Guardian included it in its list of 100 best players in the world. Linda was ranked 74th and was singled out for being the youngest of those chosen.
