Linda Caicedo is also human. The second-best player in the world, according to the vote for the FIFA The Best award in 2023, missed a penalty and wasted the opportunity to increase the score in Colombia’s 1-0 win over Mexico in Medellín.

In the 48th minute, Romanian referee Iuliana Demetrescu awarded a penalty for a serious foul by Ana Mendoza on Maithé López.

Mexican goalkeeper Renatta Cota guessed the side where Linda was shooting and flew to her left, but the Real Madrid forward’s shot missed the goal and the game remained 1-0, after the goal scored by Mary José Álvarez in the first half.

Linda never took a penalty in the Colombian league, where she played for América and Deportivo Cali. Nor in the senior team, where Catalina Usme is in charge. And in the U-17 team that was runner-up in the world championship, the person in charge was Gabriela Rodríguez.

