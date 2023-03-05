Sunday, March 5, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Linda Caicedo almost celebrated with Real Madrid: this was her great goal opportunity

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Linda Caicedo almost celebrated with Real Madrid: this was her great goal opportunity


close

Linda Caicedo

Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.

Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.

The Colombian had her first minutes with the merengue club.

See also  Football, historic debut with victory for the Saudi women's national team

The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo It premiered this Saturday with Real Madrid, in a Spanish league match with a 1-5 victory for their team visiting Alhama.

Linda entered the game at minute 74, when her team was already thrashing, and it didn’t take long for her to be the protagonist.

close to score

As usual, she looked for her goal, and had a great opportunity, after a pass from her teammate Nahikari Garcia.

Linda, with a right profile, finished softly, somewhat uncomfortable, and could not celebrate. But her timing was very good.

Real Madrid gave a sample of its superiority. Although she does not yet have enormous prestige in the women’s team, she had no problem beating her rival on duty. The goals were from Weir, Maite Oroz, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, the goal against Alhama. With that, the merengue team reached 55 points, chasing the leader Barcelona, ​​who has 57, and who plays this Sunday against Villarreal.

See also  Yeray-Williams, Basque turnaround: Atletico knocked out, Bilbao in the final with Real

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Linda #Caicedo #celebrated #Real #Madrid #great #goal #opportunity

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
LiquidPiston Rotary Engine: The Inverted Wankel | FormulaPassion.it

LiquidPiston Rotary Engine: The Inverted Wankel | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result