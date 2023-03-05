Linda Caicedo almost celebrated with Real Madrid: this was her great goal opportunity

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Linda Caicedo, with Real Madrid.
The Colombian had her first minutes with the merengue club.
The Colombian soccer player Linda Caicedo It premiered this Saturday with Real Madrid, in a Spanish league match with a 1-5 victory for their team visiting Alhama.
Linda entered the game at minute 74, when her team was already thrashing, and it didn’t take long for her to be the protagonist.
close to score
As usual, she looked for her goal, and had a great opportunity, after a pass from her teammate Nahikari Garcia.
Linda, with a right profile, finished softly, somewhat uncomfortable, and could not celebrate. But her timing was very good.
Real Madrid gave a sample of its superiority. Although she does not yet have enormous prestige in the women’s team, she had no problem beating her rival on duty. The goals were from Weir, Maite Oroz, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, the goal against Alhama. With that, the merengue team reached 55 points, chasing the leader Barcelona, who has 57, and who plays this Sunday against Villarreal.
SPORTS
