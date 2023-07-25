Linda Caicedo played her first match in a Senior World Cup, at just 18 years old and a host of hopes and emotions. And she did it like she had the maturity and experience of 500 games on top of her.

Colombia’s goal of tranquility was born from her feet: a shot after a hit from the left towards the center, to kick with the right and take advantage of the mistake of the Korean goalkeeper, who did not put her hands correctly. It was 2-0 in Sydney.

Caicedo began playing on the right and in those first minutes he did not shine. He then jumped to the left and played much more comfortably. In addition, it looked much more collective and released the ball very quickly, although there was also time for some luxuries.

“Really, where I have to play I will, I have no problem with the profiles,” Linda told DSports.

Linda, surprised: three World Cups in one year

At only 18 years old, Linda already has 21 games with the Senior National Team and has already scored six goals this Tuesday. And she can tell that, in less than a year, she has three World Cups: one for juniors, one for youth and one for seniors.

“Honestly, very happy. I never thought I would compete as such in my team, sub 17, sub 20, now the absolute one. It is the confidence that Colobmians, the people, give me. I feel like I’m backing them on the pitch, doing my best,” he stated.

Fifa highlighted Linda’s performance and during the live broadcast of the match on its website dedicated special words to her: “Linda Caicedo shines at the Sydney stadium. Skilled, mischievous, daring, she dominates the entire left wing of the Colombian team. She is enjoyed by 24,322 viewers ”.

Linda had a special dedication: “To my family, to those who accompany me, to my partner and to those who are contributing every day. This is for all Colombians,” she said.

