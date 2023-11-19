Linda Caicedo suffered a strong blow this Sunday in the defeat of her team, Real Madrid, against Barcelona 5-0. The Colombian set off the alarms after being injured on matchday 9 of the Spanish Women’s League.

Towards the final stretch of the match, the 18-year-old player made a brilliant play inside the area, which ended with a strong tackle from goalkeeper Cata Collwho overtook Real Madrid’s lead.

The spectators were amazed by the loud scream that Linda Caicedo gave, who He threw himself onto the grass suffering from severe pain in his ankle. In the replay you can see how her right foot becomes trapped between the goalkeeper’s leg and the ground, causing a twist.

Concern increased in Real Madrid and the Colombian National Team due to the screams of the Valle del Cauca woman who was rolling on the grass due to severe pain. The medical services entered and removed her from the field of play, she She came out disconsolate, in tears; presaging the worst.

I hope it’s not a serious injury.

Mayca Jimenez, journalist from Dazn which covers the current situation of Real Madrid women, gave some peace of mind and explained through their social networks that There is some optimism in the merengue club about Linda Caicedo’s physical condition and it is expected that no bones are affected.

“In principle, “There is optimism that it is not serious and the bone is not affected,” explained the Spanish journalist.

In addition, he noted that the woman from Valle del Cauca will undergo medical examinations after her right ankle subsides. “They are going to wait 48 hours to do tests because his ankle is very swollen.”

🚨About Linda Caicedo 👉🏼 They will wait 48 hours to do tests because his ankle is very swollen. 🙏🏽 In principle, there is optimism that it is not serious and the bone is not affected. Via @Mayca_Jimenez pic.twitter.com/Ambks4UVUr — Real Madrid Women 🤍 (@madridfeminfo) November 19, 2023

However, a possible serious injury to the player has not been ruled out and it is expected that next Tuesday, November 21, the Real Madrid Women will deliver an official medical report.

