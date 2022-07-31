A 14-year-old player made and broke with her speed, skill and cool in the 2019 Colombian league. Three years later that teenager, Linda Caicedo, led Colombia to the final of the Copa América, was a vital contribution to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Paris Olympics. In addition, Linda was chosen as the Best Player of the tournament.

Receiving the prize with sadness

This Saturday, after Colombia lost the final against Brazil, Linda received from the hands of the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, the trophy that accredits her as the best soccer player in the competition. An award that she received with notable sadness in her eyes, apparently due to the defeat of the National Team, although the role of both her and her teammates is a source of pride for the country.

A Colombian crack

Linda Caicedo scored for Colombia.

His smile is contagious and his skill dazzles. His football, in the three years he has been a professional, has been improving and so outstanding has been what he has done that since last year he has been a regular part of the calls made by the Colombian coach, Nelson Abadía.

His debut was at América de Cali, from where he passed to the backyard rival, Deportivo Cali, a club with which he was champion of the 2021 Colombian league in which he was the great figure in the second leg of the final against Independiente Santa Fe, game in which he scored a double.

path to professionalism

Born on February 22, 2005 in Cali, Caicedo grew up in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), of which that city is the capital, and there he took his first steps in soccer. At the Real Juanchito amateur club in the town of Villagorgona, near Cali, the young woman began to play with men and her talent caught the attention of the Atlas CP Sports Club, which began to polish the diamond.

The Valle del Cauca team called her up and that’s where America saw her, until they decided to hire her to be part of the team in the 2019 league. “The moment I told my dad and mom that I wanted to be a soccer player, one told me yes, that they supported me. The next day we went looking for a club and the only one we found was for men, so that’s where I started,” said Caicedo at 14 years old when he was already playing with the Diablas Rojas in an interview with the newspaper El País of Cali.

Her first goal as a professional, a true gem: she received the ball outside the area, with her dribbles and her speed she undid three players and took a low shot with which she overcame the resistance of the Cortuluá goalkeeper on the 14th of June 2019. “The night before I hardly slept thinking about how my debut was going to be.

Linda Caicedo (in the background) celebrates Colombia’s goal for the 1-0. Photo: Christian Alvarez. FHR

In the previous warm-up, Catalina Usme (the Colombian team’s all-time top scorer) approached me and told me to come in and do my thing, to come in and contribute (…) That gave me a lot of confidence,” she said. In that first season , Caicedo was the tournament’s top scorer with seven goals along with Venezuelan Joemar Guarecuco.

Comparison with Neymar

Ever since she emerged, her teammates have compared her to Neymar for her speed, acceleration and skill, which has been a constant headache for Colombia’s rivals in the Copa América Femenina.

The goal she scored against Argentina to qualify for the final was the product of a very skillful movement in the area with which she got rid of a rival and was accommodated to take a left-footed shot with which she overcame the resistance of the veteran goalkeeper Vanina Correa . “They compare me to Neymar, and among the women, I admire Alex Morgan and Catalina Usme,” Caicedo told AS Colombia in 2019.

Precisely Usme was her partner in that first season as a professional and today she shares with her in the Colombian team, she is one of her main partners in the attack of the coffee team along with Leicy Santos and Mayra Ramírez.

promising future

If you take into account that Caicedo is barely 17 years old and during the three years he has been a professional he has achieved two titles and multiple awards, the future is promising. He would like to play in the United States, to be able to study in that country, or he dreams of playing for big European teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain. In fact, it is already said that Barcelona would go for her.

For now, he sees the near future with Deportivo Cali and with the Colombian national team, but his dream of going to play abroad may materialize sooner than expected. His talent and his mentality are two factors that will facilitate his process.

