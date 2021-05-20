Magaly medina continues to broadcast images where you can see renowned artists, especially from cumbia, performing concerts or small meetings in a clandestine way and without respecting biosafety protocols.

This time, the Magaly TV program, the firm released a report to publicize who are the singers who make the famous ‘privaditos’ despite the pandemic. Linda Caba, vocalist of the Explosión de Iquitos, Lucho Cuéllar, Luigui Carbajal, Toño Centalla and Chacalón Jr. they were caught in this type of event over the weekend, according to the ATV space note.

“The ‘privaditos’ do not stop and the one who is becoming Toño Centella’s successor in the ‘privaditos’ is Linda Caba, whose colleagues have said that she enjoys privileges because she is the girlfriend of the owner of the group. She swore in all the media that we were lying (about her “private”), said Magaly Medina before releasing the images.

Regarding the case of Lucho Cuéllar, the presenter was a little concerned about the cumbiambero, since he had problems with alcohol, and in the images the singer was seen with an alcoholic drink in his hands.

“To Lucho Cuéllar, who promised not to do ‘privaditos’ and said that he had stayed away from alcohol that caused so many problems in his life… We are more concerned that he is with a beer in hand than in a ‘private’, because it is dangerous for his health and he can relapse again ”, he indicated.

Meanwhile, Luigui Carbajal was shown cheering on a birthday in Iquitos. In the report, he could be seen singing and dancing with the guests. Nobody wore masks or respected distancing,

Magaly TV, the firm, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.