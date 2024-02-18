Linda Caba, 31 years old, is the vocalist of the group Explosión de Iquitos, which became very popular in the country thanks to its hit 'No sé', becoming one of the leaders of cumbia in Peru ever since. In the case of Caba de ella, her talent, her poise on stage and her beauty have turned her into a media figure, accumulating a large number of followers on her social networks (half a million on Facebook and 155,000 on Instagram).

However, the artist was about to be the protagonist of a terrible tragedy. While she was delighting thousands of people with Explosión's best songs, something unexpected happened in the middle of the concert.

What happened to Linda Caba during a concert in Iquitos?

It was the first days of January 2023 and the group Burst celebrated its 25 years at the Pardo Convention Center, in Iquitos. While Linda Caba sang one of his hits, a drone (a technological device that captures video images from above) was just centimeters away from hitting him directly in the face and ended up getting tangled in his hair. The concert stopped for a few moments so that the production team could help her.

The terrible incident was recorded on cameras and the object was seen flying at high speed on stage, which could have caused a tragedy or completely disfigured his face. The attendees screamed in fright when they realized what had happened.

What did Linda Caba say about the accident?

“He could have grabbed my face. It was an oversight on the part of the person who was manipulating the drone, but thank God it didn't go any further. For a second when I turn around and it gets tangled in my hair, it could have been ugly. I was scared, but there are people on the networks who comment: How did he not cut off his head. Imagine the degree of evil that many people have“, revealed the singer to daily Trome.

Linda Caba and part of the group Explosión. Photo: Instagram Linda Caba.

How did Linda Caba become famous?

Linda Caba became a viral phenomenon after her performance of 'I don't know' with Explosión de Iquitos, a group already recognized in the Peruvian jungle that gained notoriety in the capital through TikTok. The viralization of the song propelled the vocalist to the center of media attention and on social networks, which generated growing interest in her personal life.

In a report, Linda Caba revealed that, before joining Explosión de Iquitos, her musical career was linked to rock. She told an anecdote about how the owner of the group went to see her perform live.

“He liked my voice, but it was skinny. “She was 17 years old, just at that time”shared the famous artist who currently sports a totally different figure.