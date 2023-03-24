Chris MacNeil’s character played by Ellen Burstyn is not the only one to return from Exorcist in the sequel directed by David Gordon Green. linda blairwho played Regan MacNeil, the Pazuzu-possessed daughter of Chris in the 1973 horror classic directed by William Friedkin, reportedly reprized her role for the first time since the 1977 sequel, The Exorcist II: The Heretic.

According to a specialized source, Blair briefly filmed a limited role for the direct sequel 50 Years Later, which opens in theaters on October 13. A Blumhouse studio spokesman told reporters that Blair “served as a consultant” on the franchise’s sixth installment, but did not refute the report of Regan MacNeil’s return.

Filming wrapped earlier this month. Similar to the 1973 film, which saw Chris seek out a priest (Jason Miller) to perform an exorcism on his demon-possessed daughter, the sequel follows a father (Leslie Odom Jr.) who turns to Chris for help when your child suffers the same illness. Unlike Green’s rebooted trilogy of Halloweenwhich is a direct sequel to the 1978 film that ignored subsequent sequels, the filmmaker revealed that the new Exorcist I wouldn’t ignore the prequels and sequels spawned by the original.

“It is not inaccurate that The Exorcist 2023 to be a sequel to the original film. I like all the movies The ExorcistGreen said. “And I don’t just like them, I think they can all fit into the acceptable mythology for what I’m doing. I’m not saying ‘Let’s pretend that The Exorcist II never happened’. That’s good that it exists. They are all good that they exist and I enjoy them all”.

The first installment in a planned trilogy of sequels to the Exorcistalso features Odom Jr., Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Raphael Sbarge (Habia una vez), Lydia Jewett (good girls), Okwui Okpokwasili and newcomer Olivia Marcum. Jason Blum (The Black Phone, M3GAN) is producing the film by Green and his collaborator HalloweenDanny McBride, who co-wrote the story with Green and Scott Teems (Halloween Kills, firestarter). Morgan Creek president David Robinson described the franchise’s renaissance as “a compelling continuation” of the Exorcist by Friedkin, with the next two films planned to premiere on the streaming platform: Peacock.

Via: comic book