One day Linda Wubben (37) knows for sure. A hotel above her coffee shop is what the hip Rotterdam Crooswijk needs. The housing association reacts enthusiastically, but then it goes silent. Until a brochure lands on her doormat announcing – yes – a coffee hotel, set up by her own coffee supplier. “I almost fainted.”

