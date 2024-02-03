Finally playable in English Linda Cubeor Linda³ Againone of the weirdest Japanese horror role-playing games ever, originally released on PC Engine CD in 1995, then ported to the Sega Saturn and PlayStation (published by SCEI). Until now it was only playable in Japanese.

Set in New Kenya, it is defined as a psycho-thriller with animal hunting. Created by Shoji Masuda (Tengai Makyou), was divided into three timelines, all with different stories. The protagonist must become a kind of Noah, collecting pairs of animals and bringing them to his ark, before a meteorite hits the planet. The name of the game comes from the protagonist's lover, Linda, who is different in each of the three stories. In short, we are talking about a truly crazy title.

There translation patchrelating to the PlayStation version, can be downloaded from romhacking