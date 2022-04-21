There is not only Tesla in the future of the American car in electric sauce. Also Lincoln, Ford’s luxury division, has its say. To show his intentions he presented the Star concept, full of technological solutions, including avant-garde ones. It is a prototype from which Lincoln will be able to draw ideas for the cars of the future, given that no commercialization is planned, at least to date.

The three keywords chosen by Lincoln to describe the model were electricity (obviously), light and transparency. Luxury reigns in the passenger compartment through the classic cool colors, but also some solutions little explored by the competition such as the rotatable front seats. The car can thus move forward with autonomous driving only, while the occupants find themselves face to face as in a living room at home. The front of the car opens like a kind of locker, with the hood extending upwards while under a compartment it can be slid like a drawer. The pedals are absent if understood in the classical sense, and in their place there is a ‘digital’ riser that can be used simply to rest the feet. Rear passengers take advantage of the reclining seats and have several storage compartments available, as well as a fridge.

The design is not intended to enhance cooling flows of the most important parts of the car, even if what appear to be small slits appear in the lower front part. The style is very sporty SUV, with an elongated and slightly sloping tail that gives a sense of speed. There seem to be elements, front and back, capable of forming luminous messages, but there are no details about it.

Lincoln has also not provided any information on the plan of the battery, motors and driving aids that could be used in such a car, and therefore the car enters the category of pure design concepts.