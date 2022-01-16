For the first time in its history, the Lincoln brand has sold more cars in China than in the United States in 2021. An absolute first for the Ford group company: overall, more than 91,000 Lincoln-branded cars were delivered in the Asian country, 48.3% more than those registered on the same market in the previous year, while sales in the United States United collapsed by 18%, and stopped just above 86,000 units. A very negative performance in the motherland for Lincoln, which in 2021 recorded the worst annual deliveries in the last eight years.

At the very least, Lincoln can enjoy the positive trend it is experiencing on the Chinese market: the Ford group brand is labeled as one of the luxury brands that it is growing fastest in China. A large chunk of the US company’s record sales numbers can be attributed to the Corsair SUV, which in the whole of 2021 has racked up more than 50,000 registrations, for a growth of 57% compared to the previous year which allowed the crossover to rank among the top. five best-selling models in its segment. The debut of the Zephyr sedan was also positive, presented at the Guangzhou 2021 Motor Show last November and already protagonist of over 2,300 orders. Figures recorded by Lincoln in 2021 will lead the US brand to change priority and to devote all its attention to the Chinese market?

The answer is no. Or rather, not entirely. Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Americas & International Markets Group, admitted that the brand’s growth in China is important and is driving the company to significant numbers, but also insisted that the automaker it will remain in the North American markets. “We have a very vibrant business in the United States, Canada and Mexico – his words reported by Autonews – These markets are very important to us, and they will continue to be so in the future “. Recall that the Lincoln brand landed in China in 2014, and that despite recent growth it is still behind rival luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Cadillac and Volvo in terms of sales.