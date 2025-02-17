The president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, in the release of the Linces in Astudillo

Virgo and return, a female and a male, are already in Astudillo, the palentine town chosen for the feline reintroduction

At 11.19 the first spring was built. After a few thousandths of a second in which nothing moved, Virgo, the female, He went out and started running. More than 40 years later, the lynx runs again through Castilla y León. He does it on a farm bounded on the public utility mountain of Astudillo (Palencia), The point chosen for the reintroduction of the feline in danger of extinction in the community.

A minute later, Returnthe male left its box to jog through the limited farm of a hectare of this soft release of two copies, which will continue more with the objective of reproduction and the contribution thus to the recovery of the threatened species.

In these lands of the Palencia Cerrato, In 1972 They saw the last, recalled the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, present at the spot.









«For me as president of Castilla y León and throughout Spain It is an honor Make this act of lifting the spring and giving the release ad these lynx in the land of the rulty of Palencia and Catsilla y León «, has expressed before opening the door to one of the animals.