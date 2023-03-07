Lynx Worksthe development team behind the action stealth series Aragami, closes its doors: the studio will cease operations in April, interrupting work on new projects in the pipeline due to the economic difficulties linked in particular to the last two years.

The launch of Aragami 2, in September 2021, evidently did not produce sufficient revenues to allow the company to withstand a complicated period like the one we have experienced so far, hence the difficult decision to close the business.

“We have been fortunate to have been able to work on the things we love for the past nine years, putting our heart and soul into creating games that are engaging and fun for users, and we are very proud of what we have been able to achieve,” reads a message from Lynx Works.

“The last two years have been particularly difficult as we alternated between developing new intellectual properties and a new direction for the company. We were ambitious about what we wanted to achieve as a studio, but sadly the economic environment was not the best. and we’ve run out of time.”

“It breaks our hearts to know that all the work done over the last year cannot be completed. We will be forever grateful to our community and players around the world – your loyalty and passion for our games has been the strength who guided us, and we can never thank you enough for your invaluable support over the years.”

“We want to assure you that Aragami and Aragami 2 will remain available on all platforms and stores, and that online co-op will still be accessible.”