Linate, the airport for VIPs only: unbridled luxury and comfort of all kinds

TO Milan Linate there is not only the municipality stopover well known to all tourists, but there is another one always inside of the airport “top secret” and accessible only to vip or at least a who has a lot of money. Is called “First” and more than a stopover – we read in the Corriere della Sera – it looks like a grand hotel, given the luxury that distinguishes it. Viale dell’Aviazione is just over five kilometers from the tourist airport of via Forlanini. But it doesn’t have the contours of a airportat least for the visitors, the silence hey free parking. The city of luxury also attracts private jets. Linate finished at fifth place in Europe for top class flights and it is the only airport on the Continent that increase flowswith 110 daily movements between departures and arrivals.



